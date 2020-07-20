4933 FORMAN

Amenities

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO BE THE FIRST OCCUPANTS OF A NEWLY BUILT HOUSE WITH ITS OWN DROUGHT RESISTANT YARD! - Nestled in highly desired Toluca Woods, this stunning 2 bedroom / 2 bath charmer has 935 sq. ft. of living space! - Contemporary open floor plan design with a unique feeling of elegance, features natural lighting, high-ceilings, and secluded wrap around private yard. Huge living / dining room opened to a modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, custom self-closing cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and plenty of extra storage space. Phenomenal master bedroom with an abundance of closet space, private bathroom and door leading to back area. Generously sized second bedroom can utilize the hall bathroom. Brand new central air / heat, convenient inside laundry with washer / dryer provided, recessed lights and laminate wood / tile floor throughout. House is located behind 4931 Forman with parking on street. Per LAUSD's website, Toluca Lake Elementary School, Walter Reed Middle School, and East Valley Senior High School. Conveniently located close to 101, 5, 170 and 405 FWYs, Ventura Blvd., and Glendale Galleria.