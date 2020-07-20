All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4933 FORMAN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4933 FORMAN
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

4933 FORMAN

4933 Forman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4933 Forman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO BE THE FIRST OCCUPANTS OF A NEWLY BUILT HOUSE WITH ITS OWN DROUGHT RESISTANT YARD! - Nestled in highly desired Toluca Woods, this stunning 2 bedroom / 2 bath charmer has 935 sq. ft. of living space! - Contemporary open floor plan design with a unique feeling of elegance, features natural lighting, high-ceilings, and secluded wrap around private yard. Huge living / dining room opened to a modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, custom self-closing cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and plenty of extra storage space. Phenomenal master bedroom with an abundance of closet space, private bathroom and door leading to back area. Generously sized second bedroom can utilize the hall bathroom. Brand new central air / heat, convenient inside laundry with washer / dryer provided, recessed lights and laminate wood / tile floor throughout. House is located behind 4931 Forman with parking on street. Per LAUSD's website, Toluca Lake Elementary School, Walter Reed Middle School, and East Valley Senior High School. Conveniently located close to 101, 5, 170 and 405 FWYs, Ventura Blvd., and Glendale Galleria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 FORMAN have any available units?
4933 FORMAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4933 FORMAN have?
Some of 4933 FORMAN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 FORMAN currently offering any rent specials?
4933 FORMAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 FORMAN pet-friendly?
No, 4933 FORMAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4933 FORMAN offer parking?
No, 4933 FORMAN does not offer parking.
Does 4933 FORMAN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4933 FORMAN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 FORMAN have a pool?
No, 4933 FORMAN does not have a pool.
Does 4933 FORMAN have accessible units?
No, 4933 FORMAN does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 FORMAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4933 FORMAN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College