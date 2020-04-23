4924 Laurel Canyon Boulevard - 4922

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

BRAND NEW FROM THE GROUND UP 3 BED 2.5 BATH AVAILABLE!



Streetlamp Partners has just completed another Green Certified property. Beautiful amenities abound in these stylish units, each with 2 car covered parking. You will be delighted to call this brand new building in the heart of Valley Village home, just a block from Starbucks and Gelsons Market, just minutes to 101,170 and 134 freeways and the NoHo Arts district. Airy, open floorplans with sleek, contemporary design and finish, expresso stained cabinets with blizzard white counters, and gleaming ceramic tile back-splash. A truly vibrant living environment awaits!! This is the front unit - tri level design with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths including a master suite, complete with walk-out balcony. Even a private Laundry room!



Please note: Virtual tour is on the adjacent mirrored unit.



4924 Laurel Canyon is located just North of Riverside Drive in the heart of Valley Village, only a block walk from Starsbucks and Gelsons Market. With the central location tenants are only minutes from Studio City, Noho Arts District, and the 101, 170 and 134 freeways. This property is now complete with C of O in hand. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions regarding this opportunity.