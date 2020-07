Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home - Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Home. This lovely home features an Open Concept with a Designer Kitchen and Bath, Sparking Laminate Wood Floors, Spacious Bedrooms with Mirrored Closets and Recessed lighting. For the ultimate convenience there is a washer and dryer on site. Located close to Hollywood, Silver Lake and Downtown near Restaurants and Shopping with easy access to freeways. This Wonderful Property is Just waiting to be called Home.



No Pets Allowed



