4920 ST MARATHON

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

This meticulously maintained Colonial beauty melds old world charm with modern living. Centrally located in the desirable pocket of Melrose Hill. Allowing for easy access to Larchmont, Hollywood and DTLA. Offering an updated master bath, newer appliances, refinished hardwood floors and new paint. Great outdoor spaces, with gated parking, large yard and an oversized garage for a perfect office or entertainment space. This is the perfect place to call home where you can enjoy all that LA has to offer!