Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:07 PM

4920 ST MARATHON

4920 Marathon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4920 Marathon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This meticulously maintained Colonial beauty melds old world charm with modern living. Centrally located in the desirable pocket of Melrose Hill. Allowing for easy access to Larchmont, Hollywood and DTLA. Offering an updated master bath, newer appliances, refinished hardwood floors and new paint. Great outdoor spaces, with gated parking, large yard and an oversized garage for a perfect office or entertainment space. This is the perfect place to call home where you can enjoy all that LA has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 ST MARATHON have any available units?
4920 ST MARATHON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4920 ST MARATHON currently offering any rent specials?
4920 ST MARATHON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 ST MARATHON pet-friendly?
No, 4920 ST MARATHON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4920 ST MARATHON offer parking?
Yes, 4920 ST MARATHON offers parking.
Does 4920 ST MARATHON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 ST MARATHON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 ST MARATHON have a pool?
No, 4920 ST MARATHON does not have a pool.
Does 4920 ST MARATHON have accessible units?
No, 4920 ST MARATHON does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 ST MARATHON have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 ST MARATHON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4920 ST MARATHON have units with air conditioning?
No, 4920 ST MARATHON does not have units with air conditioning.

