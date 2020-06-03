All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4920 Petit Avenue
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

4920 Petit Avenue

4920 Petit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4920 Petit Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Encino. Formal living room and dining space, open great room with remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Extra large master bedroom with double sized walk in closet, large master bathroom with dual vanity and walk in shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms share a large remodeled bath. Gorgeous Hardwood floors - new carpet in master. Lush backyard with plenty of room for entertaining. Plenty of parking and a detached 2 car garage. Great location close to Ventura Blvd and quick access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Petit Avenue have any available units?
4920 Petit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Petit Avenue have?
Some of 4920 Petit Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Petit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Petit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Petit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Petit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4920 Petit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4920 Petit Avenue offers parking.
Does 4920 Petit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Petit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Petit Avenue have a pool?
No, 4920 Petit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Petit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4920 Petit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Petit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Petit Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
