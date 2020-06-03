4920 Petit Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Encino. Formal living room and dining space, open great room with remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Extra large master bedroom with double sized walk in closet, large master bathroom with dual vanity and walk in shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms share a large remodeled bath. Gorgeous Hardwood floors - new carpet in master. Lush backyard with plenty of room for entertaining. Plenty of parking and a detached 2 car garage. Great location close to Ventura Blvd and quick access to freeways.