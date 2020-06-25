All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

4920 E Echo St

4920 E Echo St · No Longer Available
Location

4920 E Echo St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location location!!!!! Located in highland park!!!

This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in highland park!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, warm wood colored kitchen cabinets, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natrual light, has a pvt patio and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*open floor plan*
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*dishwasher*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*new spot light system with dimmer*
*lots of natrual light*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
pvt parking spot!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,995.00, DEPOSIT $1,995.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4868949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 E Echo St have any available units?
4920 E Echo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 E Echo St have?
Some of 4920 E Echo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 E Echo St currently offering any rent specials?
4920 E Echo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 E Echo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 E Echo St is pet friendly.
Does 4920 E Echo St offer parking?
Yes, 4920 E Echo St offers parking.
Does 4920 E Echo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4920 E Echo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 E Echo St have a pool?
No, 4920 E Echo St does not have a pool.
Does 4920 E Echo St have accessible units?
No, 4920 E Echo St does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 E Echo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4920 E Echo St has units with dishwashers.
