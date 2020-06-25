4920 E Echo St

Amenities
Location location location!!!!! Located in highland park!!!
This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in highland park!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, warm wood colored kitchen cabinets, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natrual light, has a pvt patio and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Aprtment features:
*open floor plan*
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*dishwasher*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*new spot light system with dimmer*
*lots of natrual light*
*a/c in unit*
building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
Parking:
pvt parking spot!
This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $1,995.00, DEPOSIT $1,995.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4868949)