4920 E Echo St

Location location location!!!!! Located in highland park!!!



This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in highland park!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, warm wood colored kitchen cabinets, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natrual light, has a pvt patio and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*open floor plan*

*large livingroom/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*microwave*

*dishwasher*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*parquet wood flooring*

*new spot light system with dimmer*

*lots of natrual light*

*a/c in unit*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

pvt parking spot!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,995.00, DEPOSIT $1,995.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



