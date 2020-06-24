4914 Petit Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Superb Encino lease opportunity on this entertainer's showplace able to accommodate immense gatherings while offering each family member a secluded haven of their own. Towering ceilings deliver that grand feeling you desire. Natural lighting is drawn from a dramatic display of windows. The Entry & Living Room windows frame glorious views to the heavens. Marvel at the wide-open floorplan that seamlessly flows from the Living Room to the spacious formal dining & beyond. Explore the dazzling kitchen & find gorgeous custom cabinetry, exquisite counters & quality appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen, the large Family Room will prove the ideal arena for daily interaction. A desirable Downstairs suite will ensure a satisfying stay for special guests or utilize as ideal office space. As you ascend upstairs, the rich Travertine flooring transitions to gorgeous hardwood. Escape through the double doors into a Master retreat that's a world all your own. His & Her walk-ins, soaring ceilings, romantic fireplace & luxurious bath with a mesmerizing glass steam shower & spa tub. Access to the rear balcony provides space for silent reflection. All upper level bedrooms afford access to the front or rear balconies & with the exception of one, offer beautiful full baths. Convenient upstairs laundry & central vacuum make daily chores easy to bear. Outside, enjoy a covered patio, refreshing pool/spa & BBQ center. Just a short stroll to the Blvd. Don't Miss!