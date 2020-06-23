All apartments in Los Angeles
4909 Klump Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4909 Klump Ave.

4909 Klump Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Klump Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bright Spacious Upper Apt, in NOHO Arts District - 1 Bedroom Apartment Home.
Located in the Heart of the Noho Arts District, NoHo offers a unique living experience, minutes away from Burbank Airport, Glendale and Downtown Los Angeles!

This spacious unit feature new appliance such as a stove.
The bedroom has lots of Closet Space, New Wood Inspired Floors, New Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steal Sink and Quartz Counter Top.
5 unit apartment complex, This unit offers two car tandem parking.

Our location is convenient to all major freeways and public transportation, not to mention the charm and culture that the Noho Arts District has to offer.

Call today to schedule an appointment with Felipe! 818-300-1046

We are MaxWell Property Management Group

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4617198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Klump Ave. have any available units?
4909 Klump Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Klump Ave. have?
Some of 4909 Klump Ave.'s amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Klump Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Klump Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Klump Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Klump Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4909 Klump Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Klump Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4909 Klump Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Klump Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Klump Ave. have a pool?
No, 4909 Klump Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Klump Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4909 Klump Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Klump Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Klump Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
