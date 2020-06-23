4909 Klump Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Bright Spacious Upper Apt, in NOHO Arts District - 1 Bedroom Apartment Home.

Located in the Heart of the Noho Arts District, NoHo offers a unique living experience, minutes away from Burbank Airport, Glendale and Downtown Los Angeles!



This spacious unit feature new appliance such as a stove.

The bedroom has lots of Closet Space, New Wood Inspired Floors, New Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steal Sink and Quartz Counter Top.

5 unit apartment complex, This unit offers two car tandem parking.



Our location is convenient to all major freeways and public transportation, not to mention the charm and culture that the Noho Arts District has to offer.



Call today to schedule an appointment with Felipe! 818-300-1046



We are MaxWell Property Management Group



No Pets Allowed



