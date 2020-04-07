4866 Hartwick St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Home in the Hills of Eagle Rock - Located on a private cul-de-sac street, this warm and inviting home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Upon entering you are welcomed to an open living, kitchen and outdoor patio space overlooking the amazing mountain views. On the entry level you will find two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom with his & her sinks. The staircase leading to the lower level is lined with custom built in book shelves from top to bottom. The lower level opens to a generous sized family room with a fireplace & floor to ceiling windows & sliding glass doors leading to newly build deck and children's play area. Downstairs you will find the en-suite master bedroom and a smaller bedroom great for guests or to be used as an office. The home is equipped with all appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and washer/dryer. Other amenities included are Central Air, Skylights, 2 Car Garage, Playground, Large Lot, and much more.



GPM

REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788



(RLNE4993283)