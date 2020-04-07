All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4866 Hartwick St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4866 Hartwick St
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

4866 Hartwick St

4866 Hartwick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4866 Hartwick Street, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home in the Hills of Eagle Rock - Located on a private cul-de-sac street, this warm and inviting home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Upon entering you are welcomed to an open living, kitchen and outdoor patio space overlooking the amazing mountain views. On the entry level you will find two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom with his & her sinks. The staircase leading to the lower level is lined with custom built in book shelves from top to bottom. The lower level opens to a generous sized family room with a fireplace & floor to ceiling windows & sliding glass doors leading to newly build deck and children's play area. Downstairs you will find the en-suite master bedroom and a smaller bedroom great for guests or to be used as an office. The home is equipped with all appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and washer/dryer. Other amenities included are Central Air, Skylights, 2 Car Garage, Playground, Large Lot, and much more.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE4993283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4866 Hartwick St have any available units?
4866 Hartwick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4866 Hartwick St have?
Some of 4866 Hartwick St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4866 Hartwick St currently offering any rent specials?
4866 Hartwick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4866 Hartwick St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4866 Hartwick St is pet friendly.
Does 4866 Hartwick St offer parking?
Yes, 4866 Hartwick St offers parking.
Does 4866 Hartwick St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4866 Hartwick St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4866 Hartwick St have a pool?
No, 4866 Hartwick St does not have a pool.
Does 4866 Hartwick St have accessible units?
No, 4866 Hartwick St does not have accessible units.
Does 4866 Hartwick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4866 Hartwick St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College