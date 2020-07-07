All apartments in Los Angeles
4862 LINDLEY Avenue
Last updated January 13 2020 at 2:00 PM

4862 LINDLEY Avenue

4862 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4862 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Bright and Spacious Home Recently Remodeled South of the Blvd, 3 bedrooms & 2 full bath including a Den area with Bar and Fireplace, Master suit with walk-in closet organizer system, Large Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Plenty of Cabinet Space with top of the Line Quatz counter Tops, Beautiful wood floorings, LED Recessed Lights, Crown Moldings, Central Air and Fan lights in all the Bedrooms. Beautiful Large Serene Back yard with Fruit Trees and a Covered patio in the back. Separate Laundry room inside, Near shopping and restaurants walking distce to house of worships Easy access to fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4862 LINDLEY Avenue have any available units?
4862 LINDLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4862 LINDLEY Avenue have?
Some of 4862 LINDLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4862 LINDLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4862 LINDLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4862 LINDLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4862 LINDLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4862 LINDLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4862 LINDLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 4862 LINDLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4862 LINDLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4862 LINDLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 4862 LINDLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4862 LINDLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4862 LINDLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4862 LINDLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4862 LINDLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

