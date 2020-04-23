Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4857 Newcastle Ave. Available 10/14/19 PRIME Encino location! 3+1 w/RV parking, S of the Blvd! (4857 Newcastle Ave) - Single-story, Encino home available FOR LEASE! Features include: highly desirable, S. of the blvd. location; 3BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1100 SQF; living room; kitchen w/breakfast area + appliances included (stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); central heat + air; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer hook-ups; large private backyard w/covered patio + fruit trees; detached, 2 car garage w/long driveway for RV parking or guests; gardening service provided; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5137509)