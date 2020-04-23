All apartments in Los Angeles
4857 Newcastle Ave.
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

4857 Newcastle Ave.

4857 Newcastle · No Longer Available
Location

4857 Newcastle, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4857 Newcastle Ave. Available 10/14/19 PRIME Encino location! 3+1 w/RV parking, S of the Blvd! (4857 Newcastle Ave) - Single-story, Encino home available FOR LEASE! Features include: highly desirable, S. of the blvd. location; 3BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1100 SQF; living room; kitchen w/breakfast area + appliances included (stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); central heat + air; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer hook-ups; large private backyard w/covered patio + fruit trees; detached, 2 car garage w/long driveway for RV parking or guests; gardening service provided; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5137509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4857 Newcastle Ave. have any available units?
4857 Newcastle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4857 Newcastle Ave. have?
Some of 4857 Newcastle Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4857 Newcastle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4857 Newcastle Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4857 Newcastle Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4857 Newcastle Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4857 Newcastle Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4857 Newcastle Ave. offers parking.
Does 4857 Newcastle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4857 Newcastle Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4857 Newcastle Ave. have a pool?
No, 4857 Newcastle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4857 Newcastle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4857 Newcastle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4857 Newcastle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4857 Newcastle Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

