4843 Saturn Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9630ee084 ---- Welcome to your new home! This spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment home is in the heart of Mid-City. Just moments away, you will find Koreatown, Wilshire/Western, and heading in the other direction you have The Grove and Beverly Center?and let?s not forget about the world-famous USC nearby as well. You would be situated perfectly near the Pico/Rimpau station and for drivers, you are minutes away from the 10 and 110 freeways for better convenience. Property Features: - Parking - On-site Laundry - Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time Apartment Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - New Bath Vanity and Fixtures - New vinyl plank flooring - Storage space Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. All qualifications and information will be listed in our Rental Policy when applying for your new home! Please ask us about our animal policy! *Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*