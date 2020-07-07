All apartments in Los Angeles
4843 Saturn Street

4843 Saturn Street · No Longer Available
Location

4843 Saturn Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9630ee084 ---- Welcome to your new home! This spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment home is in the heart of Mid-City. Just moments away, you will find Koreatown, Wilshire/Western, and heading in the other direction you have The Grove and Beverly Center?and let?s not forget about the world-famous USC nearby as well. You would be situated perfectly near the Pico/Rimpau station and for drivers, you are minutes away from the 10 and 110 freeways for better convenience. Property Features: - Parking - On-site Laundry - Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time Apartment Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - New Bath Vanity and Fixtures - New vinyl plank flooring - Storage space Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. All qualifications and information will be listed in our Rental Policy when applying for your new home! Please ask us about our animal policy! *Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 Saturn Street have any available units?
4843 Saturn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4843 Saturn Street have?
Some of 4843 Saturn Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 Saturn Street currently offering any rent specials?
4843 Saturn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 Saturn Street pet-friendly?
No, 4843 Saturn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4843 Saturn Street offer parking?
Yes, 4843 Saturn Street offers parking.
Does 4843 Saturn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4843 Saturn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 Saturn Street have a pool?
No, 4843 Saturn Street does not have a pool.
Does 4843 Saturn Street have accessible units?
No, 4843 Saturn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 Saturn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4843 Saturn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

