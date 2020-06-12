All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:48 PM

4843 Colfax Ave

4843 Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4843 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This stunning apartment will win you over at first sight and no others will come close! The entire unit has been completely remodeled boasting a desirable open concept floor plan, gorgeous hardwood looking floors and new recessed lighting. In the kitchen you will find brand new stainless steel appliances, stylish espresso colored cabinets, and flawless Formica counters. Your inner chef will thrive with this kitchen setup. After long days, retreat to your master bedroom, with a spacious closet to store all personal belongings with ease. Perfectly located for easy access nearby freeways, bus stops, and train stations. This rental opportunity will not last long, call today to schedule your personal tour and see how perfect this apartment is for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 Colfax Ave have any available units?
4843 Colfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4843 Colfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4843 Colfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 Colfax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4843 Colfax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4843 Colfax Ave offer parking?
No, 4843 Colfax Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4843 Colfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4843 Colfax Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 Colfax Ave have a pool?
No, 4843 Colfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4843 Colfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 4843 Colfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 Colfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4843 Colfax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4843 Colfax Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4843 Colfax Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

