4843 Colfax Ave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This stunning apartment will win you over at first sight and no others will come close! The entire unit has been completely remodeled boasting a desirable open concept floor plan, gorgeous hardwood looking floors and new recessed lighting. In the kitchen you will find brand new stainless steel appliances, stylish espresso colored cabinets, and flawless Formica counters. Your inner chef will thrive with this kitchen setup. After long days, retreat to your master bedroom, with a spacious closet to store all personal belongings with ease. Perfectly located for easy access nearby freeways, bus stops, and train stations. This rental opportunity will not last long, call today to schedule your personal tour and see how perfect this apartment is for you!