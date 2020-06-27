All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817

4817 South Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4817 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled apartment near downtown LA - Property Id: 136123

Beautifully remodeled and spacious apartment approx. 25 minutes from downtown LA! Just installed new flooring, paint, bathroom fixtures new everything. On a quiet street with plenty of street parking. Stove provided and onsite coin laundry. This downstairs unit has a large kitchen and living area with nonfunctional fireplace for decoration. All applicants over 18 to submit application and are subject to a credit/background check. Please no evictions, no co-signer, no pets, no smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136123p
Property Id 136123

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 have any available units?
4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 have?
Some of 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 currently offering any rent specials?
4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 pet-friendly?
No, 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 offer parking?
No, 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 does not offer parking.
Does 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 have a pool?
No, 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 does not have a pool.
Does 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 have accessible units?
No, 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4817 S Gramercy Pl 4817 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College