Los Angeles, CA
4804 York Blvd
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

4804 York Blvd

4804 York Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4804 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Charming House in the Heart of Highland Park - Property Id: 127318

OPEN HOUSE - Sunday 06.30.19 From 2pm - 4pm

Recently remodeled and fully furnished 1 bdrm/1bath house in the heart of Highland Park on York Blvd. Conveniently located walking distance from the best restaurants, bars, shopping, and Occidental College. Spacious living room and dining room perfect for entertaining friends and family. Bedroom is located at the back of the house and is bright and quiet. The serene and lovingly landscaped front yard is hidden from street view by mature bushes and fruit trees. Enjoy an al fresco dinner out on the picnic table under the string lights surrounded by bougainvillea.

AMENITIES
Sq Ft - 950
Private Entrance
Full Kitchen + Dining Room
Split HVAV AC / Heater
42" TV
2 blocks from laundromat
Lots of in unit storage available
Additional basement storage available
New stove/oven
Cats and small dogs allowed
Shares one wall with next door studio unit
No dedicated parking spot
No washer/dryer on site
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127318
Property Id 127318

(RLNE4936582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 York Blvd have any available units?
4804 York Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 York Blvd have?
Some of 4804 York Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 York Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4804 York Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 York Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 York Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4804 York Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4804 York Blvd offers parking.
Does 4804 York Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 York Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 York Blvd have a pool?
No, 4804 York Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4804 York Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4804 York Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 York Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4804 York Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
