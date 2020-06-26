4804 York Blvd

Amenities

Available 08/01/19 Charming House in the Heart of Highland Park - Property Id: 127318



OPEN HOUSE - Sunday 06.30.19 From 2pm - 4pm



Recently remodeled and fully furnished 1 bdrm/1bath house in the heart of Highland Park on York Blvd. Conveniently located walking distance from the best restaurants, bars, shopping, and Occidental College. Spacious living room and dining room perfect for entertaining friends and family. Bedroom is located at the back of the house and is bright and quiet. The serene and lovingly landscaped front yard is hidden from street view by mature bushes and fruit trees. Enjoy an al fresco dinner out on the picnic table under the string lights surrounded by bougainvillea.



AMENITIES

Sq Ft - 950

Private Entrance

Full Kitchen + Dining Room

Split HVAV AC / Heater

42" TV

2 blocks from laundromat

Lots of in unit storage available

Additional basement storage available

New stove/oven

Cats and small dogs allowed

Shares one wall with next door studio unit

No dedicated parking spot

No washer/dryer on site

