Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4804 1/2 York Blvd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

4804 1/2 York Blvd

4804 1/2 York Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4804 1/2 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Studio Apartment in the Heart of Highland Park - Property Id: 127321

Available immediately, recently remodeled, freshly painted and fully furnished studio apartment in the heart of Highland Park. Set back from York Blvd this unit offers the convenience of being walking distance from the best restaurants, bars and shopping in the neighborhood while still being private. This apartment is located across the street from the new Occidental Art Studios on York and is a quick walk away from the main campus making this a perfect spot for an Occidental student or faculty looking to live near campus without having a roommate.

AMENITIES
Sq Ft - 350
Private Entrance
Full Kitchen with restored O'Keefe + Merritt stove
Custom Redwood bed frame

Shares one wall with front unit
No dedicated parking spot
No additional storage other than closets and cabinets in unit
Does not have access to the yard connected to the front house

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6z2CHU_5BHg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqW1d4bmZKE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QnhG5T1MkA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127321
Property Id 127321

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

