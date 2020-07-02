4804 1/2 York Blvd

Amenities

Studio Apartment in the Heart of Highland Park - Property Id: 127321



Available immediately, recently remodeled, freshly painted and fully furnished studio apartment in the heart of Highland Park. Set back from York Blvd this unit offers the convenience of being walking distance from the best restaurants, bars and shopping in the neighborhood while still being private. This apartment is located across the street from the new Occidental Art Studios on York and is a quick walk away from the main campus making this a perfect spot for an Occidental student or faculty looking to live near campus without having a roommate.



AMENITIES

Sq Ft - 350

Private Entrance

Full Kitchen with restored O'Keefe + Merritt stove

Custom Redwood bed frame



Shares one wall with front unit

No dedicated parking spot

No additional storage other than closets and cabinets in unit

Does not have access to the yard connected to the front house



No Pets Allowed



