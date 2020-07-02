4804 1/2 York Blvd

Amenities
Studio Apartment in the Heart of Highland Park - Property Id: 127321
Available immediately, recently remodeled, freshly painted and fully furnished studio apartment in the heart of Highland Park. Set back from York Blvd this unit offers the convenience of being walking distance from the best restaurants, bars and shopping in the neighborhood while still being private. This apartment is located across the street from the new Occidental Art Studios on York and is a quick walk away from the main campus making this a perfect spot for an Occidental student or faculty looking to live near campus without having a roommate.
Sq Ft - 350
Private Entrance
Full Kitchen with restored O'Keefe + Merritt stove
Custom Redwood bed frame
Shares one wall with front unit
No dedicated parking spot
No additional storage other than closets and cabinets in unit
Does not have access to the yard connected to the front house
No Pets Allowed
