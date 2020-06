Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming 1bd/1ba home is has been recently remodeled wood floors, remodeled bathroom, upgrade kitchen. The front of the house has a large private yard, along with a yard on the side and back of the house. This unit has a nice charming home feel. close proximity to Colorado Blvd the 134, 210, 2, 110, and 5 freeways. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included.