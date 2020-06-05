4800 ZELZAH Avenue

Amenities

Glamorous Encino Cape Cod Estate - South of Ventura Blvd! 6 bed/7 baths. Newly Built in 2016! Drive into security gates and a spacious circular driveway to almost 1/2 Acre. Formal Living Room and Huge Dining Room. Open floor plan with oversized family room that connects to the incredible kitchen which has Two (2) Huge, calacatta marble islands, 60in. Viking(r) Range & 72in.Viking(r) Fridge/Freezer, Two (2) Dishwashers, & Lovely Breakfast Room that opens up to the Enormous Backyard that boasts pool/spa, covered cabana, detached pool house w/full bathroom, fire pit, BBQ island, large grassy yard and FULL-Size, Outdoor, Basketball Court. Other features include: CRESTRON Smart Home Automation system, surveillance cameras, and sophisticated lighting control. Privately for Sale. Short Term Lease OK...Call for rates.