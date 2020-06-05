All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:03 AM

4800 ZELZAH Avenue

4800 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Glamorous Encino Cape Cod Estate - South of Ventura Blvd! 6 bed/7 baths. Newly Built in 2016! Drive into security gates and a spacious circular driveway to almost 1/2 Acre. Formal Living Room and Huge Dining Room. Open floor plan with oversized family room that connects to the incredible kitchen which has Two (2) Huge, calacatta marble islands, 60in. Viking(r) Range & 72in.Viking(r) Fridge/Freezer, Two (2) Dishwashers, & Lovely Breakfast Room that opens up to the Enormous Backyard that boasts pool/spa, covered cabana, detached pool house w/full bathroom, fire pit, BBQ island, large grassy yard and FULL-Size, Outdoor, Basketball Court. Other features include: CRESTRON Smart Home Automation system, surveillance cameras, and sophisticated lighting control. Privately for Sale. Short Term Lease OK...Call for rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 ZELZAH Avenue have any available units?
4800 ZELZAH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 ZELZAH Avenue have?
Some of 4800 ZELZAH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 ZELZAH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4800 ZELZAH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 ZELZAH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4800 ZELZAH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4800 ZELZAH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4800 ZELZAH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4800 ZELZAH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 ZELZAH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 ZELZAH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4800 ZELZAH Avenue has a pool.
Does 4800 ZELZAH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4800 ZELZAH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 ZELZAH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 ZELZAH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
