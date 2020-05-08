4798 Regalo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range Property Amenities accessible parking

This beautiful south of Ventura Boulevard home is located in the highly desirable area of Woodland Hills. It Features a beautiful kitchen with Viking appliances, large bedrooms, gorgeous custom built master suite with immaculate master bathroom. This bright and open layout allows for endless possibilities and exemplifies pride of ownership. Plenty of natural light throughout. The neighborhood is quiet and friendly. Close drive to freeways, shopping and fine dining This property is very desirable and will not last long.