4798 Regalo Road
Last updated May 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

4798 Regalo Road

4798 N Regalo Road · No Longer Available
Location

4798 N Regalo Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
This beautiful south of Ventura Boulevard home is located in the highly desirable area of Woodland Hills. It Features a beautiful kitchen with Viking appliances, large bedrooms, gorgeous custom built master suite with immaculate master bathroom. This bright and open layout allows for endless possibilities and exemplifies pride of ownership. Plenty of natural light throughout. The neighborhood is quiet and friendly. Close drive to freeways, shopping and fine dining This property is very desirable and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4798 Regalo Road have any available units?
4798 Regalo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4798 Regalo Road have?
Some of 4798 Regalo Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4798 Regalo Road currently offering any rent specials?
4798 Regalo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4798 Regalo Road pet-friendly?
No, 4798 Regalo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4798 Regalo Road offer parking?
Yes, 4798 Regalo Road offers parking.
Does 4798 Regalo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4798 Regalo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4798 Regalo Road have a pool?
No, 4798 Regalo Road does not have a pool.
Does 4798 Regalo Road have accessible units?
Yes, 4798 Regalo Road has accessible units.
Does 4798 Regalo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4798 Regalo Road has units with dishwashers.
