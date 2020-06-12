4761 DON RICARDO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport stainless steel clubhouse

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house with stunning mountain and city views. The large split-level lounge and dining room area leads to a balcony overlooking the city. The upper entrance and dining area has a tiled floor with stairs leading to the carpeted living room.The floors to ceiling windows are fitted with blinds. The kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless steel Fridge/Freezer, Stove, Double steel sink and a Dishwasher. Granite counter tops and fully fitted cabinets. Guest bathroom. The open plan stairs lead to a large upstairs hallway with a closet with washer-drier hook ups behind folding doors. The Master suite has a large window with great city views. The Bathroom fully fitted with a tiled bath and wall-mounted shower. The 2nd Bedroom is also a large room with an en suite shower room. There is a bonus room that is perfect as an office or dressing room and also enjoys plenty of natural light. There is a single carport at the front of the house and plenty of street parking.