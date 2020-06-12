All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

4761 DON RICARDO Drive

4761 Don Ricardo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4761 Don Ricardo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house with stunning mountain and city views. The large split-level lounge and dining room area leads to a balcony overlooking the city. The upper entrance and dining area has a tiled floor with stairs leading to the carpeted living room.The floors to ceiling windows are fitted with blinds. The kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless steel Fridge/Freezer, Stove, Double steel sink and a Dishwasher. Granite counter tops and fully fitted cabinets. Guest bathroom. The open plan stairs lead to a large upstairs hallway with a closet with washer-drier hook ups behind folding doors. The Master suite has a large window with great city views. The Bathroom fully fitted with a tiled bath and wall-mounted shower. The 2nd Bedroom is also a large room with an en suite shower room. There is a bonus room that is perfect as an office or dressing room and also enjoys plenty of natural light. There is a single carport at the front of the house and plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4761 DON RICARDO Drive have any available units?
4761 DON RICARDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4761 DON RICARDO Drive have?
Some of 4761 DON RICARDO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4761 DON RICARDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4761 DON RICARDO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4761 DON RICARDO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4761 DON RICARDO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4761 DON RICARDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4761 DON RICARDO Drive offers parking.
Does 4761 DON RICARDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4761 DON RICARDO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4761 DON RICARDO Drive have a pool?
No, 4761 DON RICARDO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4761 DON RICARDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4761 DON RICARDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4761 DON RICARDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4761 DON RICARDO Drive has units with dishwashers.
