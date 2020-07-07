All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

4759 1/2 Mendota Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bathed in natural light, this charming and quintessential California bungalow is the back house of a detached duplex (no shared walls) on an enormous 10,000 square foot lot. Set back off the street for maximum privacy, it's the perfect place for anyone seeking peace and tranquility while still having access to all the great shops, bars, and restaurants Highland Park has to offer - approx 10 minute walk to Town Pizza, Joy, Donut Friend, Block Party, etc. Inside you'll find original hardwood floors and details, w/ modern appliances and updated features throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue have any available units?
4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue offer parking?
No, 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue have a pool?
No, 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

