4759 1/2 Mendota Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Bathed in natural light, this charming and quintessential California bungalow is the back house of a detached duplex (no shared walls) on an enormous 10,000 square foot lot. Set back off the street for maximum privacy, it's the perfect place for anyone seeking peace and tranquility while still having access to all the great shops, bars, and restaurants Highland Park has to offer - approx 10 minute walk to Town Pizza, Joy, Donut Friend, Block Party, etc. Inside you'll find original hardwood floors and details, w/ modern appliances and updated features throughout.