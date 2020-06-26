4757 WHITE OAK Avenue

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool putting green garage hot tub media room

An exceptional contemporary gated compound So. of Ventura Blvd in prime Encino w/6 en-suite bedrooms, 7 bathroom & appx 7,736 sq ft of living space. Beautiful stainless steel door opens to an expansive open floor plan with 10-14ft ceilings, massive living room, adjacent state-of-the-art soundproof theatre room, & gourmet kitchen w/breakfast area. Caesarstone countertops, waterfall island, built-in Miele stainless steel appliances, & contemporary cabinetry. Sleek & modern design with the finest in high-end finishes including porcelain floors imported from Spain, 4 fireplaces, Sonos sound system throughout, heated floors, & recessed LED lighting. Among the multiple outdoor spaces you'll find a putting green, guest house/gym w/full bath & custom resort-style pool & spa complete w/fiber optic waterfall & underwater speakers as well as a Zen- garden & koi pond w/filtration system. With a 3-car garage & additional parking for 6-8 more cars in driveway there isn't much more you can ask for!