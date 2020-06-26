All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

4757 WHITE OAK Avenue

4757 White Oak Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4757 White Oak Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
media room
An exceptional contemporary gated compound So. of Ventura Blvd in prime Encino w/6 en-suite bedrooms, 7 bathroom & appx 7,736 sq ft of living space. Beautiful stainless steel door opens to an expansive open floor plan with 10-14ft ceilings, massive living room, adjacent state-of-the-art soundproof theatre room, & gourmet kitchen w/breakfast area. Caesarstone countertops, waterfall island, built-in Miele stainless steel appliances, & contemporary cabinetry. Sleek & modern design with the finest in high-end finishes including porcelain floors imported from Spain, 4 fireplaces, Sonos sound system throughout, heated floors, & recessed LED lighting. Among the multiple outdoor spaces you'll find a putting green, guest house/gym w/full bath & custom resort-style pool & spa complete w/fiber optic waterfall & underwater speakers as well as a Zen- garden & koi pond w/filtration system. With a 3-car garage & additional parking for 6-8 more cars in driveway there isn't much more you can ask for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue have any available units?
4757 WHITE OAK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue have?
Some of 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4757 WHITE OAK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue offers parking.
Does 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue has a pool.
Does 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4757 WHITE OAK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
