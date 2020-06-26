4749 Bonvue Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Bonvue means the beautiful view in French & is one of the most coveted streets in all of Los Feliz w/explosive romantic city views, where old world Hollywood elegance meets European sophistication; minutes from the Griffith Observatory, Greek Theater & all the best shopping, dining & entertainment the city has to offer. This special Unique Opportunity to lease, is yours, in one of Los Feliz's most desirable neighborhoods.



Nestled in the coveted enclave North of Los Feliz with unobstructed views and steps from the infamous Ennis Residence, this incredible 3,400sqft. 3BD/3BA home presents a secluded and contemporary retreat highlighting the perfect combination of indoor/outdoor space. The 1980 built compound features an all adjoining-open floor plan, Chef's kitchen that is fitted with stone counters and stainless appliances. Natural light envelopes nearly every corner of the interior, most notably, off the living, dining, and kitchen. The oversized master suite features a private balcony with spectacular hillside views along with custom stonework and detail throughout. Private rear yard offers both hardscape and landscape with the potential to add to the existing yard space. The 2 car garage boasts high ceilings for additional storage accommodations. With a perfect floor plan and breathtaking city views, here is your chance to lease this special property, located at 4749 Bonvue.



Tenant Pays all utilities,

inc. water & trash

Pet allowed, please submit

Tenant provides own washer & dryer

Refrigerator Provided



Unfurnished



