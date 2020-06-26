All apartments in Los Angeles
4749 Bonvue Avenue
4749 Bonvue Avenue

Location

4749 Bonvue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Bonvue means the beautiful view in French & is one of the most coveted streets in all of Los Feliz w/explosive romantic city views, where old world Hollywood elegance meets European sophistication; minutes from the Griffith Observatory, Greek Theater & all the best shopping, dining & entertainment the city has to offer. This special Unique Opportunity to lease, is yours, in one of Los Feliz's most desirable neighborhoods.

Nestled in the coveted enclave North of Los Feliz with unobstructed views and steps from the infamous Ennis Residence, this incredible 3,400sqft. 3BD/3BA home presents a secluded and contemporary retreat highlighting the perfect combination of indoor/outdoor space. The 1980 built compound features an all adjoining-open floor plan, Chef's kitchen that is fitted with stone counters and stainless appliances. Natural light envelopes nearly every corner of the interior, most notably, off the living, dining, and kitchen. The oversized master suite features a private balcony with spectacular hillside views along with custom stonework and detail throughout. Private rear yard offers both hardscape and landscape with the potential to add to the existing yard space. The 2 car garage boasts high ceilings for additional storage accommodations. With a perfect floor plan and breathtaking city views, here is your chance to lease this special property, located at 4749 Bonvue.

Tenant Pays all utilities,
inc. water & trash
Pet allowed, please submit
Tenant provides own washer & dryer
Refrigerator Provided

Unfurnished

For More details, visit www.BPropMgt.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4749 Bonvue Avenue have any available units?
4749 Bonvue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4749 Bonvue Avenue have?
Some of 4749 Bonvue Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4749 Bonvue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4749 Bonvue Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4749 Bonvue Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4749 Bonvue Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4749 Bonvue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4749 Bonvue Avenue offers parking.
Does 4749 Bonvue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4749 Bonvue Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4749 Bonvue Avenue have a pool?
No, 4749 Bonvue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4749 Bonvue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4749 Bonvue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4749 Bonvue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4749 Bonvue Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
