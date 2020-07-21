All apartments in Los Angeles
4735 LA VILLA MARINA
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

4735 LA VILLA MARINA

4735 La Villa Marina · No Longer Available
Location

4735 La Villa Marina, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Coveted CORNER townhouse in one of the most desirable complexes in the Marina. Feels like a single family dwelling. Newly re-decorated, sunny and bright, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath has the most popular and spacious floor plan. Large private patio provides great indoor/outdoor lifestyle with a pool and spa just down the path. Split level living area with fireplace and breakfast counter. Upstairs is brighter yet with floor/ceiling windows and a balcony off the master. Two minutes to the movies, restaurant, and shops. Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 LA VILLA MARINA have any available units?
4735 LA VILLA MARINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 LA VILLA MARINA have?
Some of 4735 LA VILLA MARINA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 LA VILLA MARINA currently offering any rent specials?
4735 LA VILLA MARINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 LA VILLA MARINA pet-friendly?
No, 4735 LA VILLA MARINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4735 LA VILLA MARINA offer parking?
Yes, 4735 LA VILLA MARINA offers parking.
Does 4735 LA VILLA MARINA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4735 LA VILLA MARINA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 LA VILLA MARINA have a pool?
Yes, 4735 LA VILLA MARINA has a pool.
Does 4735 LA VILLA MARINA have accessible units?
No, 4735 LA VILLA MARINA does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 LA VILLA MARINA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4735 LA VILLA MARINA has units with dishwashers.
