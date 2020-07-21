4735 LA VILLA MARINA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Coveted CORNER townhouse in one of the most desirable complexes in the Marina. Feels like a single family dwelling. Newly re-decorated, sunny and bright, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath has the most popular and spacious floor plan. Large private patio provides great indoor/outdoor lifestyle with a pool and spa just down the path. Split level living area with fireplace and breakfast counter. Upstairs is brighter yet with floor/ceiling windows and a balcony off the master. Two minutes to the movies, restaurant, and shops. Easy to show