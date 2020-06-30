4730 Ben Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome home to this gorgeous Tri-Level Townhome. This gated Community is centrally located in a great neighborhood of Valley Village/Studio City adjacent. This beauty offers 2 bedrooms plus a den and 3 bathrooms. The Master suite includes a sitting area, multiple closets and Ensuite bathroom. A 2nd good size bedroom plus a den, perfect for a home office or TV room. A second full bathroom complete the upper level. On the main level there is a guest bath, open concept kitchen floor plan with granite counters, dining room and a spacious living room with a fireplace and high ceilings. A private enclosed patio off the living room. Recessed lighting throughout. NEST thermostat. In-Unit Laundry Room. A 2 car attached garage with direct access. Community Pool and Spa, beautifully landscaped grounds. Close to shopping and restaurants.