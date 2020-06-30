All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:44 AM

4730 Ben Avenue

4730 Ben Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4730 Ben Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this gorgeous Tri-Level Townhome. This gated Community is centrally located in a great neighborhood of Valley Village/Studio City adjacent. This beauty offers 2 bedrooms plus a den and 3 bathrooms. The Master suite includes a sitting area, multiple closets and Ensuite bathroom. A 2nd good size bedroom plus a den, perfect for a home office or TV room. A second full bathroom complete the upper level. On the main level there is a guest bath, open concept kitchen floor plan with granite counters, dining room and a spacious living room with a fireplace and high ceilings. A private enclosed patio off the living room. Recessed lighting throughout. NEST thermostat. In-Unit Laundry Room. A 2 car attached garage with direct access. Community Pool and Spa, beautifully landscaped grounds. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Ben Avenue have any available units?
4730 Ben Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 Ben Avenue have?
Some of 4730 Ben Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Ben Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Ben Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Ben Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Ben Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4730 Ben Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Ben Avenue offers parking.
Does 4730 Ben Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 Ben Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Ben Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4730 Ben Avenue has a pool.
Does 4730 Ben Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4730 Ben Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Ben Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 Ben Avenue has units with dishwashers.

