4720 Campbell Drive

Brand New Construction! Serene and private Two bedroom / One bathroom stand alone house with super high-end finishes. Fantastic bright/open floorplan. The great room combines living/dining/kitchen that opens to the front yard deck, Perfect for Entertaining. Kitchen boasts top-of-the-line Samsung SS Appliances, Leathered marble counter top and a butcher-block island. Beautiful Hardwood flooring and high exposed beam ceilings. Both bedrooms are large with deep closets and an amazing large bathroom with dual vanities and a deep soaking tub. Centrally located between Playa Vista, Culver City and Venice