Los Angeles, CA
4720 Campbell Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM

4720 Campbell Drive

4720 Campbell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Campbell Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
bathtub
Brand New Construction! Serene and private Two bedroom / One bathroom stand alone house with super high-end finishes. Fantastic bright/open floorplan. The great room combines living/dining/kitchen that opens to the front yard deck, Perfect for Entertaining. Kitchen boasts top-of-the-line Samsung SS Appliances, Leathered marble counter top and a butcher-block island. Beautiful Hardwood flooring and high exposed beam ceilings. Both bedrooms are large with deep closets and an amazing large bathroom with dual vanities and a deep soaking tub. Centrally located between Playa Vista, Culver City and Venice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Campbell Drive have any available units?
4720 Campbell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Campbell Drive have?
Some of 4720 Campbell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Campbell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Campbell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Campbell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Campbell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4720 Campbell Drive offer parking?
No, 4720 Campbell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4720 Campbell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Campbell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Campbell Drive have a pool?
No, 4720 Campbell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Campbell Drive have accessible units?
No, 4720 Campbell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Campbell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 Campbell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
