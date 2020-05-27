4707 WILLIS Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully spacious 1457 sqft.+/- 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom single level condo in the stylish Royal Oaks. Entry leads to large living room with recessed lighting and cozy gas fireplace. Formal dining area leads to updated galley kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space featuring stainless steel fridge & dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, and bonus eat-in breakfast nook. Large master bedroom with ample closet space and master bath with dual sinks and separate tub & shower combo. Balcony runs full length of the unit with access from both living room and 2nd bedroom. Stackable washer/dryer inside unit. Two parking spaces (tandem). Complex features pool and spa. Close proximity to Ventura Blvd., shops, restaurants and the Sherman Oaks Galleria. Fantastic lease waiting for you!