Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4707 WILLIS Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

4707 WILLIS Avenue

4707 Willis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Willis Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautifully spacious 1457 sqft.+/- 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom single level condo in the stylish Royal Oaks. Entry leads to large living room with recessed lighting and cozy gas fireplace. Formal dining area leads to updated galley kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space featuring stainless steel fridge & dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, and bonus eat-in breakfast nook. Large master bedroom with ample closet space and master bath with dual sinks and separate tub & shower combo. Balcony runs full length of the unit with access from both living room and 2nd bedroom. Stackable washer/dryer inside unit. Two parking spaces (tandem). Complex features pool and spa. Close proximity to Ventura Blvd., shops, restaurants and the Sherman Oaks Galleria. Fantastic lease waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 WILLIS Avenue have any available units?
4707 WILLIS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 WILLIS Avenue have?
Some of 4707 WILLIS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 WILLIS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4707 WILLIS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 WILLIS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4707 WILLIS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4707 WILLIS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4707 WILLIS Avenue offers parking.
Does 4707 WILLIS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 WILLIS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 WILLIS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4707 WILLIS Avenue has a pool.
Does 4707 WILLIS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4707 WILLIS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 WILLIS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 WILLIS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
