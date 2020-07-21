All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4658 CARNEGIE Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

4658 CARNEGIE Street

4658 Carnegie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4658 Carnegie Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for lease, this bright and cheerful home places you in tranquil El Sereno with lots of space and a large, flat yard. The single-level residence has an open floor plan and has been thoughtfully remodeled to evoke Scandinavian-inspired elegance. Design details include hard surface flooring, glass sliders and stylish modern light fixtures. The kitchen is outfitted with a convenient center island, full-height backsplash in designer tile, and stainless appliances. There are three bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, and a finished garage which can serve as your studio or office. In the expansive outdoors find a patio and flat yard, an ideal atmosphere to relax, entertain and play. Amenities include central heat+air, laundry and ample off-street parking. This great location in trendy El Sereno is just a stone's throw from Highland Park and the South Pasadena Trader Joe's. Nearby hot-spots include Civil Coffee, Hippo, Kitchen Mouse, Highland Park Bowl, Triple Beam Pizza and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4658 CARNEGIE Street have any available units?
4658 CARNEGIE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4658 CARNEGIE Street have?
Some of 4658 CARNEGIE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4658 CARNEGIE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4658 CARNEGIE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4658 CARNEGIE Street pet-friendly?
No, 4658 CARNEGIE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4658 CARNEGIE Street offer parking?
Yes, 4658 CARNEGIE Street offers parking.
Does 4658 CARNEGIE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4658 CARNEGIE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4658 CARNEGIE Street have a pool?
No, 4658 CARNEGIE Street does not have a pool.
Does 4658 CARNEGIE Street have accessible units?
No, 4658 CARNEGIE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4658 CARNEGIE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4658 CARNEGIE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
