4658 CARNEGIE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for lease, this bright and cheerful home places you in tranquil El Sereno with lots of space and a large, flat yard. The single-level residence has an open floor plan and has been thoughtfully remodeled to evoke Scandinavian-inspired elegance. Design details include hard surface flooring, glass sliders and stylish modern light fixtures. The kitchen is outfitted with a convenient center island, full-height backsplash in designer tile, and stainless appliances. There are three bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, and a finished garage which can serve as your studio or office. In the expansive outdoors find a patio and flat yard, an ideal atmosphere to relax, entertain and play. Amenities include central heat+air, laundry and ample off-street parking. This great location in trendy El Sereno is just a stone's throw from Highland Park and the South Pasadena Trader Joe's. Nearby hot-spots include Civil Coffee, Hippo, Kitchen Mouse, Highland Park Bowl, Triple Beam Pizza and more.