4657 Norwich Avenue

Amenities

Wonderfully situated mid-block on a quiet, suburban, tree-lined street, north of Ventura Blvd. This new construction 4 bedroom + 3.5 bath "East Coast Cape Cod" custom built home has exceptional architectural design and use of space with open floor plan creates natural sunlight throughout the home. The striking chef's kitchen has been outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances including a contemporary wine bar and a center island that opens to the family room. The family room has a Fleetwood bi-fold door system that opens up to the stunning backyard with a sparkling pool and spa that creates an indoor-outdoor living and entertaining area. The luxurious master suite has a balcony and also includes a walk-in closet.The master bathroom suite includes a double-sided fireplace. This home has grey toned engineered hardwood floors and berber style carpeting in all the bedrooms. The property's unique style of hardscape and landscape makes this home virtually maintenance free.