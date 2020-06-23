All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4657 Norwich Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4657 Norwich Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4657 Norwich Avenue

4657 N Norwich Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4657 N Norwich Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
new construction
Wonderfully situated mid-block on a quiet, suburban, tree-lined street, north of Ventura Blvd. This new construction 4 bedroom + 3.5 bath "East Coast Cape Cod" custom built home has exceptional architectural design and use of space with open floor plan creates natural sunlight throughout the home. The striking chef's kitchen has been outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances including a contemporary wine bar and a center island that opens to the family room. The family room has a Fleetwood bi-fold door system that opens up to the stunning backyard with a sparkling pool and spa that creates an indoor-outdoor living and entertaining area. The luxurious master suite has a balcony and also includes a walk-in closet.The master bathroom suite includes a double-sided fireplace. This home has grey toned engineered hardwood floors and berber style carpeting in all the bedrooms. The property's unique style of hardscape and landscape makes this home virtually maintenance free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4657 Norwich Avenue have any available units?
4657 Norwich Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4657 Norwich Avenue have?
Some of 4657 Norwich Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4657 Norwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4657 Norwich Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4657 Norwich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4657 Norwich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4657 Norwich Avenue offer parking?
No, 4657 Norwich Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4657 Norwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4657 Norwich Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4657 Norwich Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4657 Norwich Avenue has a pool.
Does 4657 Norwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4657 Norwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4657 Norwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4657 Norwich Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College