Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4654 Galendo St.
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

4654 Galendo St.

4654 Galendo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4654 Galendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 2 story house - Property Id: 148416

South of the Blvd HOUSE for RENT by Mulholland and Topanga Blvd.

This beautiful house is clean and modern in a quiet street in the Woodland Hills/Calabasas area, one mile from 101 & 30 min to Malibu beach, Hidden Hills adjacent.

Close to everything: Woodland Hills Country Club, Gelson's Market, Warner Center, Westfield Topanga Shopping Center, restaurants, Pierce College, Pepperdine University, Thousand Oaks, Chatsworth, Tarzana.

The neighborhood is great, quiet and private. The spacious 2 story house is modernly upgraded with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Private balcony from MB, modern kitchen and bathrooms, laundry room, 2 car attached garage. Gardner included.

Qualifications: must have clean background, bad credit must provide cosigner with good credit. References are required.

1 1/2 month's rent needed as deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148416p
Property Id 148416

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5100875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 Galendo St. have any available units?
4654 Galendo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4654 Galendo St. have?
Some of 4654 Galendo St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4654 Galendo St. currently offering any rent specials?
4654 Galendo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 Galendo St. pet-friendly?
No, 4654 Galendo St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4654 Galendo St. offer parking?
Yes, 4654 Galendo St. offers parking.
Does 4654 Galendo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4654 Galendo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 Galendo St. have a pool?
No, 4654 Galendo St. does not have a pool.
Does 4654 Galendo St. have accessible units?
No, 4654 Galendo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 Galendo St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4654 Galendo St. has units with dishwashers.
