4654 Galendo St.

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 2 story house - Property Id: 148416
South of the Blvd HOUSE for RENT by Mulholland and Topanga Blvd.
This beautiful house is clean and modern in a quiet street in the Woodland Hills/Calabasas area, one mile from 101 & 30 min to Malibu beach, Hidden Hills adjacent.
Close to everything: Woodland Hills Country Club, Gelson's Market, Warner Center, Westfield Topanga Shopping Center, restaurants, Pierce College, Pepperdine University, Thousand Oaks, Chatsworth, Tarzana.
The neighborhood is great, quiet and private. The spacious 2 story house is modernly upgraded with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Private balcony from MB, modern kitchen and bathrooms, laundry room, 2 car attached garage. Gardner included.
Qualifications: must have clean background, bad credit must provide cosigner with good credit. References are required.
1 1/2 month's rent needed as deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148416p
Property Id 148416
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5100875)