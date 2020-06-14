4654 Galendo St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully renovated 2 story house - Property Id: 148416



South of the Blvd HOUSE for RENT by Mulholland and Topanga Blvd.



This beautiful house is clean and modern in a quiet street in the Woodland Hills/Calabasas area, one mile from 101 & 30 min to Malibu beach, Hidden Hills adjacent.



Close to everything: Woodland Hills Country Club, Gelson's Market, Warner Center, Westfield Topanga Shopping Center, restaurants, Pierce College, Pepperdine University, Thousand Oaks, Chatsworth, Tarzana.



The neighborhood is great, quiet and private. The spacious 2 story house is modernly upgraded with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Private balcony from MB, modern kitchen and bathrooms, laundry room, 2 car attached garage. Gardner included.



Qualifications: must have clean background, bad credit must provide cosigner with good credit. References are required.



1 1/2 month's rent needed as deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148416p

No Pets Allowed



