All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 465 N Croft Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
465 N Croft Ave
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

465 N Croft Ave

465 North Croft Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

465 North Croft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 3BR/BA Spanish Home near Melrose Ave - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY (2/29) 11:30AM-12:30PM

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom classic Spanish home has been finished with a complete designer remodel. Take advantage of being the first to live in this house since the remodel that is situated in a prime location. Walking distance to various restaurants on Melrose Ave as well as the Beverly Center and Beverly Connection. The house has the original charm of the Spanish homes of that era with the modern amenities of today.

As you enter the barrel ceiling living room, it evokes the essence of a classic home with a large picture window overlooking the front yard. There is central gas burning fireplace with new sconces throughout. The entire house has the original warm chestnuts stained hardwood floors that have been refinished.The central air & heat are controlled by a Nest-E Thermostat.

The kitchen has been refreshed with newly painted cabinets, white quartz countertops and designer hexagon tile backsplash. The complete appliance package is stainless steel with new fridge, range and microwave and existing dishwasher.

Both bathrooms have been remodeled.The master bathroom has a double sink vanity with a marble top and new large formant Hexagon tile in the shower. The large master bedroom overlooks the lushly landscaped backyard and has two separate closets.

The 3rd bedroom leads you out to the large backyard that has mature orange trees, cafe lights and sails that protect you from the heat of the day. There is a 2 car garage in the rear as well. The house is on the border of LA and West Hollywood, it sits exactly 2 houses from prime West Hollywood.

Contact Erik at (888) 721-2228 x706 or Erik@goldenbeeproperties.com

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY (2/29) 11:30AM-12:30PM

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5164327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 N Croft Ave have any available units?
465 N Croft Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 N Croft Ave have?
Some of 465 N Croft Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 N Croft Ave currently offering any rent specials?
465 N Croft Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 N Croft Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 N Croft Ave is pet friendly.
Does 465 N Croft Ave offer parking?
Yes, 465 N Croft Ave offers parking.
Does 465 N Croft Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 N Croft Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 N Croft Ave have a pool?
No, 465 N Croft Ave does not have a pool.
Does 465 N Croft Ave have accessible units?
No, 465 N Croft Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 465 N Croft Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 N Croft Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College