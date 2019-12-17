465 N Croft Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 3BR/BA Spanish Home near Melrose Ave - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY (2/29) 11:30AM-12:30PM



This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom classic Spanish home has been finished with a complete designer remodel. Take advantage of being the first to live in this house since the remodel that is situated in a prime location. Walking distance to various restaurants on Melrose Ave as well as the Beverly Center and Beverly Connection. The house has the original charm of the Spanish homes of that era with the modern amenities of today.



As you enter the barrel ceiling living room, it evokes the essence of a classic home with a large picture window overlooking the front yard. There is central gas burning fireplace with new sconces throughout. The entire house has the original warm chestnuts stained hardwood floors that have been refinished.The central air & heat are controlled by a Nest-E Thermostat.



The kitchen has been refreshed with newly painted cabinets, white quartz countertops and designer hexagon tile backsplash. The complete appliance package is stainless steel with new fridge, range and microwave and existing dishwasher.



Both bathrooms have been remodeled.The master bathroom has a double sink vanity with a marble top and new large formant Hexagon tile in the shower. The large master bedroom overlooks the lushly landscaped backyard and has two separate closets.



The 3rd bedroom leads you out to the large backyard that has mature orange trees, cafe lights and sails that protect you from the heat of the day. There is a 2 car garage in the rear as well. The house is on the border of LA and West Hollywood, it sits exactly 2 houses from prime West Hollywood.



Contact Erik at (888) 721-2228 x706 or Erik@goldenbeeproperties.com



OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY (2/29) 11:30AM-12:30PM



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5164327)