4644 TALOFA Avenue

Recently renovated, this RARE mid-century home is nestled on a tree-lined cul-de-sac in the heart of Toluca Lake. Enter the warm and inviting living room with fireplace and vaulted beam ceilings. Adjacent to the updated kitchen and dining area are sliding glass doors that open to the spacious backyard, patio and pool area, perfect for dining alfresco. The master bedroom features an oversized closet and sleek, en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom offers ultimate privacy with separate entry and en-suite bathroom. The bonus room located just off the living room allows a for quiet office/den space. Washer/dryer inside.