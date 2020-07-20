All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

4644 TALOFA Avenue

4644 Talofa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4644 Talofa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Recently renovated, this RARE mid-century home is nestled on a tree-lined cul-de-sac in the heart of Toluca Lake. Enter the warm and inviting living room with fireplace and vaulted beam ceilings. Adjacent to the updated kitchen and dining area are sliding glass doors that open to the spacious backyard, patio and pool area, perfect for dining alfresco. The master bedroom features an oversized closet and sleek, en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom offers ultimate privacy with separate entry and en-suite bathroom. The bonus room located just off the living room allows a for quiet office/den space. Washer/dryer inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4644 TALOFA Avenue have any available units?
4644 TALOFA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4644 TALOFA Avenue have?
Some of 4644 TALOFA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4644 TALOFA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4644 TALOFA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4644 TALOFA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4644 TALOFA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4644 TALOFA Avenue offer parking?
No, 4644 TALOFA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4644 TALOFA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4644 TALOFA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4644 TALOFA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4644 TALOFA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4644 TALOFA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4644 TALOFA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4644 TALOFA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4644 TALOFA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
