464 North ORANGE Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly priced entire upper level gorgeous Spanish Colonial apartment located in the exclusive neighborhood of Hancock Park. Enjoy being greeted by a grand spiral staircase that leads upstairs to the striking archways, original hardwood floors, and marble lined fireplace. The spacious kitchen was remodeled with stainless steel appliances, generous counter and cabinet space and direct access to the laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. Spend refuge in the secluded community back yard ideal for dining al fresco and spending time with your guests. Additional features include a two-car garage, formal dining room, breakfast nook, and a multitude of storage space. Centrally located between the thriving communities of Hancock Park and Larchmont Village. Moments from top restaurants, local cafes, and beautiful parks. This well-kept unit situated on a quiet and tree-lined street is vacant and move-in ready!