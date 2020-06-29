All apartments in Los Angeles
464 North ORANGE Drive

464 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

464 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

Newly priced entire upper level gorgeous Spanish Colonial apartment located in the exclusive neighborhood of Hancock Park. Enjoy being greeted by a grand spiral staircase that leads upstairs to the striking archways, original hardwood floors, and marble lined fireplace. The spacious kitchen was remodeled with stainless steel appliances, generous counter and cabinet space and direct access to the laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. Spend refuge in the secluded community back yard ideal for dining al fresco and spending time with your guests. Additional features include a two-car garage, formal dining room, breakfast nook, and a multitude of storage space. Centrally located between the thriving communities of Hancock Park and Larchmont Village. Moments from top restaurants, local cafes, and beautiful parks. This well-kept unit situated on a quiet and tree-lined street is vacant and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 North ORANGE Drive have any available units?
464 North ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 464 North ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 464 North ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 North ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
464 North ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 North ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 464 North ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 464 North ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 464 North ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 464 North ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 464 North ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 North ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 464 North ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 464 North ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 464 North ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 464 North ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 North ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
