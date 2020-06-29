All apartments in Los Angeles
4639 Sanford Drive

4639 Sanford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4639 Sanford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Unique two bedroom cottage in a great location. Enjoy all this home has to offer including a one car garage, spacious layout, fenced yard, great neighborhood, and in close proximity to schools, dining, grocery stores, and the 90 Freeway! Don't hesitate, call and schedule a showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Landscaping services included in rent.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5755692)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 Sanford Drive have any available units?
4639 Sanford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4639 Sanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4639 Sanford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 Sanford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4639 Sanford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4639 Sanford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4639 Sanford Drive offers parking.
Does 4639 Sanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 Sanford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 Sanford Drive have a pool?
No, 4639 Sanford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4639 Sanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4639 Sanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 Sanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4639 Sanford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4639 Sanford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4639 Sanford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

