4639 Sanford Drive

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Unique two bedroom cottage in a great location. Enjoy all this home has to offer including a one car garage, spacious layout, fenced yard, great neighborhood, and in close proximity to schools, dining, grocery stores, and the 90 Freeway! Don't hesitate, call and schedule a showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Landscaping services included in rent.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



