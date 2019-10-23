4638 Libbit

Amenities

Charming and updated 1-story home in a coveted location in Encino South, walking distance to Ventura Blvds shopping, dining and services and in the top-rated Lanai Elementary School District! From the lovely curb appeal with its circular driveway -- to its spacious, sensibly laid out and upgraded interior -- to its family-friendly backyard with covered patio, lawn and fenced resurfaced pool, -- this is an easy-living, easy-entertaining home away from home. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and wood-like flooring and leads to the Great Room (living room/formal dining area) with hardwood flooring, fireplace and sliding doors opening to the backyard. Adjacent is a family room with fireplace, hardwood flooring, built-in entertainment center and a wall of windows plus a door to the backyard. In the main bedroom wing with hardwood floors, there are 2 good-size bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and a 3/4 hall bathroom near the ensuite Master overlooking the backyard. The Master bathroom has a granite-covered vanity, spa tub and separate shower. On the other side of the house is a 4th bedroom with mirrored closet doors, a 3/4 bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer included and direct access to the 2-car garage. Recessed lighting, central HV/AC, newly redone electrical and new double-pane windows throughout. Wired for security. Short-term available for $7500/month.