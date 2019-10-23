All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4638 Libbit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4638 Libbit
Last updated June 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

4638 Libbit

4638 Libbit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4638 Libbit Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming and updated 1-story home in a coveted location in Encino South, walking distance to Ventura Blvds shopping, dining and services and in the top-rated Lanai Elementary School District! From the lovely curb appeal with its circular driveway -- to its spacious, sensibly laid out and upgraded interior -- to its family-friendly backyard with covered patio, lawn and fenced resurfaced pool, -- this is an easy-living, easy-entertaining home away from home. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and wood-like flooring and leads to the Great Room (living room/formal dining area) with hardwood flooring, fireplace and sliding doors opening to the backyard. Adjacent is a family room with fireplace, hardwood flooring, built-in entertainment center and a wall of windows plus a door to the backyard. In the main bedroom wing with hardwood floors, there are 2 good-size bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and a 3/4 hall bathroom near the ensuite Master overlooking the backyard. The Master bathroom has a granite-covered vanity, spa tub and separate shower. On the other side of the house is a 4th bedroom with mirrored closet doors, a 3/4 bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer included and direct access to the 2-car garage. Recessed lighting, central HV/AC, newly redone electrical and new double-pane windows throughout. Wired for security. Short-term available for $7500/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4638 Libbit have any available units?
4638 Libbit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4638 Libbit have?
Some of 4638 Libbit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4638 Libbit currently offering any rent specials?
4638 Libbit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 Libbit pet-friendly?
No, 4638 Libbit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4638 Libbit offer parking?
Yes, 4638 Libbit offers parking.
Does 4638 Libbit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4638 Libbit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 Libbit have a pool?
Yes, 4638 Libbit has a pool.
Does 4638 Libbit have accessible units?
No, 4638 Libbit does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 Libbit have units with dishwashers?
No, 4638 Libbit does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College