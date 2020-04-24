All apartments in Los Angeles
4634 Esparto Street
4634 Esparto Street

4634 Esparto Road · No Longer Available
Location

4634 Esparto Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Attention All Woodland Hills Renters & Agents! View! View! View! Wait Till You See This Super Sharp Showplace Home In Perfect Mint Move In Condition! Amazing South Of The Blvd Location! Striking Curb Appeal! Architectural Details Abounds! Beautiful Floors! Fall In Love For Ever Here! Must See To Believe! Outstanding Floor Plan! Gorgeous Cook’s Kitchen With Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances & Tons Of Storage! Fabulous Family Room With Fireplace! Spacious Living Room With It’s Own Fireplace! Marvelous Master Suite With Breathtaking Views, Double French Doors Opens To Your Own Private View Balcony, Fireplace Huge Walk-In Closet, & World Class Las Vegas Style Luxurious Bathroom With Jetted Spa Tub & Bidet! Terrific Room Sizes! Great Location! Close To Everything! If You Are Only Seeing One Sensational Woodland Hills Home In The Price Range, Make Sure This Is It! Do Not Miss! Must See! Woodland Hills Living At Its Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 Esparto Street have any available units?
4634 Esparto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4634 Esparto Street have?
Some of 4634 Esparto Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4634 Esparto Street currently offering any rent specials?
4634 Esparto Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 Esparto Street pet-friendly?
No, 4634 Esparto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4634 Esparto Street offer parking?
Yes, 4634 Esparto Street does offer parking.
Does 4634 Esparto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4634 Esparto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 Esparto Street have a pool?
No, 4634 Esparto Street does not have a pool.
Does 4634 Esparto Street have accessible units?
No, 4634 Esparto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 Esparto Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4634 Esparto Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

