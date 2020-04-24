4634 Esparto Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Attention All Woodland Hills Renters & Agents! View! View! View! Wait Till You See This Super Sharp Showplace Home In Perfect Mint Move In Condition! Amazing South Of The Blvd Location! Striking Curb Appeal! Architectural Details Abounds! Beautiful Floors! Fall In Love For Ever Here! Must See To Believe! Outstanding Floor Plan! Gorgeous Cook’s Kitchen With Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances & Tons Of Storage! Fabulous Family Room With Fireplace! Spacious Living Room With It’s Own Fireplace! Marvelous Master Suite With Breathtaking Views, Double French Doors Opens To Your Own Private View Balcony, Fireplace Huge Walk-In Closet, & World Class Las Vegas Style Luxurious Bathroom With Jetted Spa Tub & Bidet! Terrific Room Sizes! Great Location! Close To Everything! If You Are Only Seeing One Sensational Woodland Hills Home In The Price Range, Make Sure This Is It! Do Not Miss! Must See! Woodland Hills Living At Its Best!