Los Angeles, CA
4626 Verdugo Road
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

4626 Verdugo Road

4626 N Verdugo Road · No Longer Available
Location

4626 N Verdugo Road, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome home to this idyllic 2 BD 1 BA duplex in Los Angeles! Walk into a spacious living room with original hardwood floors, brand new paint, built-in shelving, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. Transition through the dining area and admire a unique floral light fixture before discovering a fully equipped kitchen (refrigerator, stove, and built-in microwave) with snazzy tile floors that match the counter tops. Designated laundry room with washer and dryer included! Large bedroom closets and hallway cabinets provide plenty of space for additional storage. Backyard and lemon trees shared with neighbor. Street parking only. Convenient to 2 & 134 FWY, Glendale Galleria and Fashion Center, Porto's, The Americana, Muir Elementary, Glendale High, Museum of Neon Art, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Verdugo Road have any available units?
4626 Verdugo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4626 Verdugo Road have?
Some of 4626 Verdugo Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 Verdugo Road currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Verdugo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Verdugo Road pet-friendly?
No, 4626 Verdugo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4626 Verdugo Road offer parking?
No, 4626 Verdugo Road does not offer parking.
Does 4626 Verdugo Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4626 Verdugo Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Verdugo Road have a pool?
No, 4626 Verdugo Road does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Verdugo Road have accessible units?
No, 4626 Verdugo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Verdugo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Verdugo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
