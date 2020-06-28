4626 Verdugo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome home to this idyllic 2 BD 1 BA duplex in Los Angeles! Walk into a spacious living room with original hardwood floors, brand new paint, built-in shelving, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. Transition through the dining area and admire a unique floral light fixture before discovering a fully equipped kitchen (refrigerator, stove, and built-in microwave) with snazzy tile floors that match the counter tops. Designated laundry room with washer and dryer included! Large bedroom closets and hallway cabinets provide plenty of space for additional storage. Backyard and lemon trees shared with neighbor. Street parking only. Convenient to 2 & 134 FWY, Glendale Galleria and Fashion Center, Porto's, The Americana, Muir Elementary, Glendale High, Museum of Neon Art, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!