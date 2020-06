Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Beautiful house in the best location in sherman oaks

2 minute walking to venture and shopping center, and restaurant



5 bedroom 4 bath with all appliances, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Refrigerator full kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer, central a/c & heat, garage parking, outdoor kitchen barbecue and pool with jacuzzi.



HOUSE 3,566 Sq Ft

ASKING RENT PRICE: $7,200.00

Small Pets Ok



For appointments or more information please call me



by Appointment only 3108008070



