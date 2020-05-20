All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

4620 Morse Avenue

4620 Morse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Morse Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome Home! Nested in prime neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, you'll discover this magnificent Mediterranean estate, 4,674 SQ.FT. of open and comfortable living space filled with superior quality and designer finishes: designed wrought iron staircase, travertine floors, Venetian plaster walls, custom made cabinets and a spacious master suite w/ romantic fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors, high ceiling,balcony, custom made walk-in closet, lavish private bath with jet tub. 2nd master suite with walk-in closet and full bath. Generously proportioned secondary bedrooms with custom closets and organizers. Elegant light and bright formal dinning room with custom drapery and cabinetwork, stepped ceiling, adjacent access to the kitchen and living area. Spacious kitchen w/ enormous gourmet center-island, granite counters, dark wood cabinets and top of the line Viking appliances. Entertainer's Paradise: Grassy backyard with palm trees,great patio area, sparkling pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Morse Avenue have any available units?
4620 Morse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Morse Avenue have?
Some of 4620 Morse Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Morse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Morse Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Morse Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Morse Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4620 Morse Avenue offer parking?
No, 4620 Morse Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4620 Morse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Morse Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Morse Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4620 Morse Avenue has a pool.
Does 4620 Morse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4620 Morse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Morse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 Morse Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
