4620 Morse Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets pool hot tub

Welcome Home! Nested in prime neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, you'll discover this magnificent Mediterranean estate, 4,674 SQ.FT. of open and comfortable living space filled with superior quality and designer finishes: designed wrought iron staircase, travertine floors, Venetian plaster walls, custom made cabinets and a spacious master suite w/ romantic fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors, high ceiling,balcony, custom made walk-in closet, lavish private bath with jet tub. 2nd master suite with walk-in closet and full bath. Generously proportioned secondary bedrooms with custom closets and organizers. Elegant light and bright formal dinning room with custom drapery and cabinetwork, stepped ceiling, adjacent access to the kitchen and living area. Spacious kitchen w/ enormous gourmet center-island, granite counters, dark wood cabinets and top of the line Viking appliances. Entertainer's Paradise: Grassy backyard with palm trees,great patio area, sparkling pool and spa.