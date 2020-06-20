4620 ALONZO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a quiet and desirable neighborhood South of the Blvd. in Encino offering 4 bedroom and 4 bathrooms, with large and flat backyard enjoying the evening. Oversized living room opening to a study and a formal dining room, kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast nook, . Master suite with 2 walk-in closets and spacious bath with vanity dressing area. Located on a quiet street, the neighborhood is centrally located within walking distance to Ventura Blvd, temples, churches, shops, restaurants and other appealing Encino amenities. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Property is cross listed for Lease for $6500 a month and possible Lease Option to Buy.