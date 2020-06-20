All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:20 AM

4620 ALONZO Avenue

4620 Alonzo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Alonzo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a quiet and desirable neighborhood South of the Blvd. in Encino offering 4 bedroom and 4 bathrooms, with large and flat backyard enjoying the evening. Oversized living room opening to a study and a formal dining room, kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast nook, . Master suite with 2 walk-in closets and spacious bath with vanity dressing area. Located on a quiet street, the neighborhood is centrally located within walking distance to Ventura Blvd, temples, churches, shops, restaurants and other appealing Encino amenities. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Property is cross listed for Lease for $6500 a month and possible Lease Option to Buy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 ALONZO Avenue have any available units?
4620 ALONZO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 ALONZO Avenue have?
Some of 4620 ALONZO Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 ALONZO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4620 ALONZO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 ALONZO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4620 ALONZO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4620 ALONZO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4620 ALONZO Avenue offers parking.
Does 4620 ALONZO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 ALONZO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 ALONZO Avenue have a pool?
No, 4620 ALONZO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4620 ALONZO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4620 ALONZO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 ALONZO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 ALONZO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
