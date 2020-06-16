All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4615 N Saloma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4615 N Saloma Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4615 N Saloma Avenue

4615 N Saloma Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4615 N Saloma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO BE THE FIRST OCCUPANTS OF A NEWLY BUILT HOUSE WITH OWN BACKYARD!
- Nestled in prime Sherman Oaks, this stunning 1 bedroom / 1 bath charmer has 847 sq. ft. of living space!
- Contemporary open floor plan design with a unique feeling of elegance, features natural lighting, high-ceilings, and 8 feet tall French doors, opening into the secluded private backyard, shaded with beautiful canopy of trees
- High-end engineered hardwood floors throughout the house
- Modern kitchen with island (!), new stainless steel appliances, custom self-closing cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and plenty of extra storage space
- Bathroom with deep soaking bathtub 66 inches long, designer tiles and modern double sink vanity
- Bedroom with 2 windows and large mirrored closet
- Convenient separate laundry room inside (washer and drier will be installed upon request)
- Brand new central air / central heat unit!
- Individual carport for 2 cars!
- Cold water is included in the price!
- Windows facing North and canopy of trees will keep the house cool and will help you save on electricity!
- Conveniently located close to 101 and 405 FWYs, Ventura Blvd., and Sherman Oaks Galleria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue have any available units?
4615 N Saloma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 N Saloma Avenue have?
Some of 4615 N Saloma Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 N Saloma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4615 N Saloma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 N Saloma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4615 N Saloma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4615 N Saloma Avenue offers parking.
Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 N Saloma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue have a pool?
No, 4615 N Saloma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4615 N Saloma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 N Saloma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College