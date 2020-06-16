4615 N Saloma Avenue

Amenities
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO BE THE FIRST OCCUPANTS OF A NEWLY BUILT HOUSE WITH OWN BACKYARD!
- Nestled in prime Sherman Oaks, this stunning 1 bedroom / 1 bath charmer has 847 sq. ft. of living space!
- Contemporary open floor plan design with a unique feeling of elegance, features natural lighting, high-ceilings, and 8 feet tall French doors, opening into the secluded private backyard, shaded with beautiful canopy of trees
- High-end engineered hardwood floors throughout the house
- Modern kitchen with island (!), new stainless steel appliances, custom self-closing cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and plenty of extra storage space
- Bathroom with deep soaking bathtub 66 inches long, designer tiles and modern double sink vanity
- Bedroom with 2 windows and large mirrored closet
- Convenient separate laundry room inside (washer and drier will be installed upon request)
- Brand new central air / central heat unit!
- Individual carport for 2 cars!
- Cold water is included in the price!
- Windows facing North and canopy of trees will keep the house cool and will help you save on electricity!
- Conveniently located close to 101 and 405 FWYs, Ventura Blvd., and Sherman Oaks Galleria.