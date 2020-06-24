All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27

4611 La Mirada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4611 La Mirada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on La Mirada, a quiet street off Vermont, close to Los Feliz Village, with a ton of restaurants and bars, Silver Lake, the 101, and the Metrolink subway.

This spacious 1bdrm is in a quiet building with front facing windows, which gets a good amount of sunlight. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cupboards, a stove, and the unit has hardwood floors & A/C. There is plenty of closet space and an updated bathroom.

The well-kept apartment complex also comes with assigned/gated parking, a pool, and shared laundry.

Call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and take a look today!

Sorry, but we don't allow pets.

(RLNE4744706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 have any available units?
4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 have?
Some of 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 currently offering any rent specials?
4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 is pet friendly.
Does 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 offer parking?
Yes, 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 offers parking.
Does 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 have a pool?
Yes, 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 has a pool.
Does 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 have accessible units?
No, 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

