4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on La Mirada, a quiet street off Vermont, close to Los Feliz Village, with a ton of restaurants and bars, Silver Lake, the 101, and the Metrolink subway.



This spacious 1bdrm is in a quiet building with front facing windows, which gets a good amount of sunlight. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cupboards, a stove, and the unit has hardwood floors & A/C. There is plenty of closet space and an updated bathroom.



The well-kept apartment complex also comes with assigned/gated parking, a pool, and shared laundry.



Call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and take a look today!



Sorry, but we don't allow pets.



(RLNE4744706)