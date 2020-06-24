4611 La Mirada Ave Apt 27

Amenities
Located on La Mirada, a quiet street off Vermont, close to Los Feliz Village, with a ton of restaurants and bars, Silver Lake, the 101, and the Metrolink subway.
This spacious 1bdrm is in a quiet building with front facing windows, which gets a good amount of sunlight. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cupboards, a stove, and the unit has hardwood floors & A/C. There is plenty of closet space and an updated bathroom.
The well-kept apartment complex also comes with assigned/gated parking, a pool, and shared laundry.
Call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and take a look today!
Sorry, but we don't allow pets.
(RLNE4744706)