Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4610 Densmore St 7

4610 Densmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Densmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Townhouse style condo south of the blvd - Property Id: 269261

Features: central AC/Heat, stainless steel appliances, brand new Bosch washer and dryer, newer windows/roof, copper plumbing, skylights, balcony access, and no one living above you.

townhouse style condo is spacious and bright. There's a nice kitchen with custom cabinets, big dining area. The unit has: Central AC and Heat, In-unit washer and dryer, Large closets with custom shelf organizers Skylights Balcony access, and what's really great is that pets are welcome.
The complex has a huge pool, clubroom, and BBQ area.

So if you're looking for a 2 bedroom condo south of the Blvd that's in a upscale and safe neighborhood this just might be the home for you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269261
Property Id 269261

(RLNE5735528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Densmore St 7 have any available units?
4610 Densmore St 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Densmore St 7 have?
Some of 4610 Densmore St 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Densmore St 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Densmore St 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Densmore St 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Densmore St 7 is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Densmore St 7 offer parking?
No, 4610 Densmore St 7 does not offer parking.
Does 4610 Densmore St 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4610 Densmore St 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Densmore St 7 have a pool?
Yes, 4610 Densmore St 7 has a pool.
Does 4610 Densmore St 7 have accessible units?
No, 4610 Densmore St 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Densmore St 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Densmore St 7 has units with dishwashers.

