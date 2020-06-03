4610 Densmore St 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Townhouse style condo south of the blvd - Property Id: 269261



Features: central AC/Heat, stainless steel appliances, brand new Bosch washer and dryer, newer windows/roof, copper plumbing, skylights, balcony access, and no one living above you.



townhouse style condo is spacious and bright. There's a nice kitchen with custom cabinets, big dining area. The unit has: Central AC and Heat, In-unit washer and dryer, Large closets with custom shelf organizers Skylights Balcony access, and what's really great is that pets are welcome.

The complex has a huge pool, clubroom, and BBQ area.



So if you're looking for a 2 bedroom condo south of the Blvd that's in a upscale and safe neighborhood this just might be the home for you.

