Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:42 PM

4609 ALLA Road

4609 S Alla Road · No Longer Available
Location

4609 S Alla Road, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
media room
**Available mid to late October**Huge 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in the sought after Villa Vallarta complex. This is the largest floor plan in the community. Downstairs features split level living with rich, dark hardwood floors throughout. Living room has fireplace, high ceilings and opens up to a private patio perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Large kitchen offers granite counter-tops and an eat-in breakfast area. Generously sized master suite is complete with dual vanities, separate tub and shower and tons of closet space. Large second bedroom offers en suite bath and its own walk-in closet. Property also offers private 2 car garage with direct access and extra storage, side by side washer and dryer. Gated complex offers pools, spas, racquetball court and meticulously maintained grounds. Enjoy the Marina lifestyle. Close to world famous beaches, Abbott Kinney, trendy shops/restaurants, movie theaters, Marina access, LAX and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 ALLA Road have any available units?
4609 ALLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 ALLA Road have?
Some of 4609 ALLA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 ALLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
4609 ALLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 ALLA Road pet-friendly?
No, 4609 ALLA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4609 ALLA Road offer parking?
Yes, 4609 ALLA Road offers parking.
Does 4609 ALLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 ALLA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 ALLA Road have a pool?
Yes, 4609 ALLA Road has a pool.
Does 4609 ALLA Road have accessible units?
No, 4609 ALLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 ALLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 ALLA Road has units with dishwashers.
