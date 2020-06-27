4609 ALLA Road

Amenities

**Available mid to late October**Huge 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in the sought after Villa Vallarta complex. This is the largest floor plan in the community. Downstairs features split level living with rich, dark hardwood floors throughout. Living room has fireplace, high ceilings and opens up to a private patio perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Large kitchen offers granite counter-tops and an eat-in breakfast area. Generously sized master suite is complete with dual vanities, separate tub and shower and tons of closet space. Large second bedroom offers en suite bath and its own walk-in closet. Property also offers private 2 car garage with direct access and extra storage, side by side washer and dryer. Gated complex offers pools, spas, racquetball court and meticulously maintained grounds. Enjoy the Marina lifestyle. Close to world famous beaches, Abbott Kinney, trendy shops/restaurants, movie theaters, Marina access, LAX and more!