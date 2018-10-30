All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

4608 Greenwood Place

4608 Greenwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Greenwood Place, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Welcome to this GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom beautiful house located in prime Los Feliz neighborhood close to restaurants, The Greek Theater, Griffith Observatory, and much more!!! Gated property with 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 full, modern bathrooms plus a separate laundry room including brand new washer and dryer. The kitchen includes stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space. Everything in the house is tastefully updated and all appliances are brand new. The bedrooms feature huge walk-in closets, recessed lights all throughout. Covered side by side parking and a separate storage room available. The property has a beautiful yard with fruit trees, patio and the owner pays for gardening services! What more could you ask for???

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Greenwood Place have any available units?
4608 Greenwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Greenwood Place have?
Some of 4608 Greenwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Greenwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Greenwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Greenwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 4608 Greenwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4608 Greenwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Greenwood Place offers parking.
Does 4608 Greenwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4608 Greenwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Greenwood Place have a pool?
No, 4608 Greenwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Greenwood Place have accessible units?
No, 4608 Greenwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Greenwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 Greenwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.

