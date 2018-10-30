4608 Greenwood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Welcome to this GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom beautiful house located in prime Los Feliz neighborhood close to restaurants, The Greek Theater, Griffith Observatory, and much more!!! Gated property with 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 full, modern bathrooms plus a separate laundry room including brand new washer and dryer. The kitchen includes stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space. Everything in the house is tastefully updated and all appliances are brand new. The bedrooms feature huge walk-in closets, recessed lights all throughout. Covered side by side parking and a separate storage room available. The property has a beautiful yard with fruit trees, patio and the owner pays for gardening services! What more could you ask for???