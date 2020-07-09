All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4604 Alger St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4604 Alger St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

4604 Alger St

4604 Alger Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4604 Alger Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly remodeled house in Atwater village - Property Id: 281093

Updated charming small cottage 1 bedroom house in Atwater Village. Included are A/C, ceiling fan, wall heater and tankless water heater. New kitchen featuring stainless steel fridge, stove, and microwave with quartz countertop. Newly remodeled modern bathroom with designer tiles. The bedroom is comfortably large with a walk in closet. Whole house is updated and features including private patio with string lights perfect for summer nights and dinner gatherings, or lounging in in the afternoons. This cottage is in a walkable neighborhood, with new skatepark one block away. Easy access to freeways, Americana on Brand/Target, and Costco on Los Feliz Blvd. This little house is a gem looking for a great tenant in a growing neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281093
Property Id 281093

(RLNE5785311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Alger St have any available units?
4604 Alger St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Alger St have?
Some of 4604 Alger St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Alger St currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Alger St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Alger St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 Alger St is pet friendly.
Does 4604 Alger St offer parking?
No, 4604 Alger St does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Alger St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Alger St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Alger St have a pool?
No, 4604 Alger St does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Alger St have accessible units?
No, 4604 Alger St does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Alger St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 Alger St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College