4604 Alger St

Freshly remodeled house in Atwater village - Property Id: 281093



Updated charming small cottage 1 bedroom house in Atwater Village. Included are A/C, ceiling fan, wall heater and tankless water heater. New kitchen featuring stainless steel fridge, stove, and microwave with quartz countertop. Newly remodeled modern bathroom with designer tiles. The bedroom is comfortably large with a walk in closet. Whole house is updated and features including private patio with string lights perfect for summer nights and dinner gatherings, or lounging in in the afternoons. This cottage is in a walkable neighborhood, with new skatepark one block away. Easy access to freeways, Americana on Brand/Target, and Costco on Los Feliz Blvd. This little house is a gem looking for a great tenant in a growing neighborhood

