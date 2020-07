Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION!!! Beautiful gated single-family home in the prestigious Huntington Palisades. Tons of natural light, open floor plan, French doors and wonderful flow for entertaining. Three bedrooms, plus a den (can be used as a fourth bedroom). Large kitchen with granite countertops, opens to spacious family room and large patio and yard. Located conveniently close to town. Available immediately.