Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
458 W. 50th St.
Last updated July 2 2019 at 8:51 AM

458 W. 50th St.

458 West 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

458 West 50th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
.
OPEN HOUSES:
Friday June 28, 2019 from 5pm - 7pm
Saturday June 29, 2019 from 11am - 2pm
Sunday June 30, 2019 from 11am - 2pm **subject to change without prior notice Townhouse with modern features. Hardwood and tile flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hook ups, AC/heating and individual garages. Convenient location and onsite management. Residents are responsible for ALL utilities (water, trash, sewage, electricity and gas). Conveniently located blocks away from major freeways. Owner is currently participating in the LA City Section 8 program. **This building is pet friendly. Please call us at (310) 769-6669 to inquire about our pet policy (restrictions apply). Amenities: . Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now. Pet Policy:.

https://swami.appfolio.com/listings/listings/1df7237c-786b-4eb9-b216-0debfe42cc10

IT490628 - IT49SI13

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 W. 50th St. have any available units?
458 W. 50th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 458 W. 50th St. have?
Some of 458 W. 50th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 W. 50th St. currently offering any rent specials?
458 W. 50th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 W. 50th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 458 W. 50th St. is pet friendly.
Does 458 W. 50th St. offer parking?
Yes, 458 W. 50th St. offers parking.
Does 458 W. 50th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 W. 50th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 W. 50th St. have a pool?
No, 458 W. 50th St. does not have a pool.
Does 458 W. 50th St. have accessible units?
No, 458 W. 50th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 458 W. 50th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 458 W. 50th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

