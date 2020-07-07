458 W. 50th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSES:

Friday June 28, 2019 from 5pm - 7pm

Saturday June 29, 2019 from 11am - 2pm

Sunday June 30, 2019 from 11am - 2pm **subject to change without prior notice Townhouse with modern features. Hardwood and tile flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hook ups, AC/heating and individual garages. Convenient location and onsite management. Residents are responsible for ALL utilities (water, trash, sewage, electricity and gas). Conveniently located blocks away from major freeways. Owner is currently participating in the LA City Section 8 program. **This building is pet friendly. Please call us at (310) 769-6669 to inquire about our pet policy (restrictions apply). Amenities: . Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now. Pet Policy:.



https://swami.appfolio.com/listings/listings/1df7237c-786b-4eb9-b216-0debfe42cc10



