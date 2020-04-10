All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

457 N Hayworth Ave

457 North Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

457 North Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 MELROSE / THE GROVE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX - Property Id: 289799

MELROSE / THE GROVE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX- 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, 457 N. Hayworth Ave., lower unit, beautiful, spacious, clean and modern kitchen with all new stain steel appliances, fridge, Stove, dishwasher and microwave. Newly remodeled bathroom and private washer and dryer in the unit; high ceilings, hardwood floors, French windows, LED lighting, 1 parking space included. 1,100 sqft
One year minimum lease; $3,200.00 monthly; Security Deposit $3,550.00; Available First week of July 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289799
Property Id 289799

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5816526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 N Hayworth Ave have any available units?
457 N Hayworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 457 N Hayworth Ave have?
Some of 457 N Hayworth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 N Hayworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
457 N Hayworth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 N Hayworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 457 N Hayworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 457 N Hayworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 457 N Hayworth Ave does offer parking.
Does 457 N Hayworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 457 N Hayworth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 N Hayworth Ave have a pool?
No, 457 N Hayworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 457 N Hayworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 457 N Hayworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 457 N Hayworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 N Hayworth Ave has units with dishwashers.
