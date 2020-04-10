Amenities
Available 07/01/20 MELROSE / THE GROVE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX - Property Id: 289799
MELROSE / THE GROVE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX- 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, 457 N. Hayworth Ave., lower unit, beautiful, spacious, clean and modern kitchen with all new stain steel appliances, fridge, Stove, dishwasher and microwave. Newly remodeled bathroom and private washer and dryer in the unit; high ceilings, hardwood floors, French windows, LED lighting, 1 parking space included. 1,100 sqft
One year minimum lease; $3,200.00 monthly; Security Deposit $3,550.00; Available First week of July 2020
No Dogs Allowed
