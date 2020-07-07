All apartments in Los Angeles
4558 W. 12th St.

4558 West 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4558 West 12th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
lobby
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Two to three blocks from Starbucks, Wells Fargo Bank, Panda Express, Ralphs, Subway, OSH, CVS Drugs, Kosher Club, AutoZone and Lowes Home Improvement Center. One Block from Queen Anne Recreational Park. The unit is located on a very quiet and quaint street with almost no traffic or noise! The front of the building has undergone landscaping and a new lobby door, and the front columns are characteristically painted.
Tenant Pays All Utilities.

Amenities: Washer and Dryer in unit, Floors: Hardwood Floors.
Appliances: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher.
Parking: 1 Parking Spot
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4558 W. 12th St. have any available units?
4558 W. 12th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4558 W. 12th St. have?
Some of 4558 W. 12th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4558 W. 12th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4558 W. 12th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4558 W. 12th St. pet-friendly?
No, 4558 W. 12th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4558 W. 12th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4558 W. 12th St. offers parking.
Does 4558 W. 12th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4558 W. 12th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4558 W. 12th St. have a pool?
No, 4558 W. 12th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4558 W. 12th St. have accessible units?
No, 4558 W. 12th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4558 W. 12th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4558 W. 12th St. has units with dishwashers.

