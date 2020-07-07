4558 W. 12th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking lobby

Two to three blocks from Starbucks, Wells Fargo Bank, Panda Express, Ralphs, Subway, OSH, CVS Drugs, Kosher Club, AutoZone and Lowes Home Improvement Center. One Block from Queen Anne Recreational Park. The unit is located on a very quiet and quaint street with almost no traffic or noise! The front of the building has undergone landscaping and a new lobby door, and the front columns are characteristically painted.

Tenant Pays All Utilities.



Amenities: Washer and Dryer in unit, Floors: Hardwood Floors.

Appliances: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher.

Parking: 1 Parking Spot

